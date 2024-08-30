Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after buying an additional 438,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 951.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after buying an additional 5,006,706 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 365,795 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,732 shares of company stock worth $445,133 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.14.

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.95. The stock had a trading volume of 223,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $314.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

