Roper Technologies’ (ROP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $660.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $553.82 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $549.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,489,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,749,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

