Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $141.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.35. Royal Gold has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $142.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,515 shares of company stock worth $1,049,834. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,861,000 after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,357 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,507,000 after acquiring an additional 212,316 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

