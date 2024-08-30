RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $58,699.74

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $164.00 million and approximately $11.89 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $58,699.74 or 0.99032081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,273.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.40 or 0.00548981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00111005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.35 or 0.00285709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00031329 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00072227 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 58,202.21893815 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

