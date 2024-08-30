Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Trading Down 15.4 %
Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.81. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.25.
About Rubicon Technology
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Technology
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.