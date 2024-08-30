Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 15.4 %

Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.81. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

