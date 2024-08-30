Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.96

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 71579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Further Reading

