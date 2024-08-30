Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 31000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

