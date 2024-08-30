Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.420-2.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.3 billion-$9.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.4 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.030-10.110 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $301.91.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.89. 645,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

