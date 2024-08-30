Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $253.04 and last traded at $255.15. 1,852,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,583,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,912,044.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

