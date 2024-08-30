Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Bank of America

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

IOT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. 1,270,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,062. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 83,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,505,471.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,172,457 shares in the company, valued at $49,172,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 83,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,505,471.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,457 shares in the company, valued at $49,172,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,524,218.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,814,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,711,535 shares of company stock worth $60,251,570. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Samsara by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

