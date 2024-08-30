Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 213,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,154,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 56.4% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Schlumberger Stock Performance
NYSE:SLB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,173,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
