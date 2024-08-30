Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Scholastic Stock Performance

SCHL opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $908.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.02. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $44.26.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.50 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

In related news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,470.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,470.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 18.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,744,000 after buying an additional 171,775 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 56,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 372,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 16.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 43,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

