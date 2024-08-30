Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.65. The stock had a trading volume of 926,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,248. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

