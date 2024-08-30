Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Decreased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,717,000 after purchasing an additional 984,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,524,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 242,960 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,578,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,904,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,865,000 after acquiring an additional 182,244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.65. 926,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,248. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

