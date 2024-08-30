SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SCWorx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WORX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,953. SCWorx has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.
About SCWorx
