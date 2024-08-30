SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCWorx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WORX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,953. SCWorx has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

Get SCWorx alerts:

About SCWorx

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.