SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells $2,983,210.65 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SEIC stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
