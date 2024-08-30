Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC trimmed its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Select Medical accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Select Medical worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $34,320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $391,886,000 after purchasing an additional 650,093 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,456,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 253,134 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 235,964 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. 435,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,061. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEM. Bank of America began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

