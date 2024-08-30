SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Down 4.4%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. 314,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 847,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 111.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 158.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 170,726 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

