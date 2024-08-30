Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $228-$238 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.47 million. Semtech also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.260 EPS.
Semtech stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
