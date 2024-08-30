Sequoia Financial Group Limited (SEQ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on September 10th

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. This is a boost from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.009.
Sequoia Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.
About Sequoia Financial Group
