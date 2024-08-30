Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,299.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,892 shares of company stock worth $1,279,534 over the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE SHAK traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $111.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.