Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in August

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 201,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.4 days.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SFOSF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

About Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group)

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It operates in five segments: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Medical Diagnosis, Healthcare Service, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail, Other Business segments.

