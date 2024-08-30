Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ STTK opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 2,067.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 704.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Taylor Schreiber purchased 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,721.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after buying an additional 502,860 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,663,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.