Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $415.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $392.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.16.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.4 %

SHW stock opened at $360.35 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $363.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

