Short Interest in BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BKIV) Declines By 25.0%

BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BKIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BNY Mellon Innovators ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BKIV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 329. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. BNY Mellon Innovators ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

BNY Mellon Innovators ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (BKIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invests in US stocks perceived to be driven by innovation. The fund selects companies by employing a growth-oriented approach that combines thematic insights and fundamental research.

