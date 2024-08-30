Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expands By 51.4%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the July 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 153,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,518. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCLI
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.