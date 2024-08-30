Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expands By 51.4%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the July 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 153,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,518. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCLI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

