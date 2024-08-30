Short Interest in China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Decreases By 50.0%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of China CITIC Bank stock remained flat at $12.70 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

China CITIC Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. China CITIC Bank’s payout ratio is 23.55%.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

