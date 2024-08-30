Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Rises By 128.6%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CNFinance Stock Down 14.0 %
Shares of NYSE CNF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 436.40 and a current ratio of 532.70. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.01.
About CNFinance
