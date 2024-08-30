Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Rises By 128.6%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CNFinance Stock Down 14.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 436.40 and a current ratio of 532.70. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.01.

Get CNFinance alerts:

About CNFinance

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.