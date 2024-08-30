Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Drops By 31.8%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the July 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $94.60. 10,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,427. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $99.39.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.6378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.