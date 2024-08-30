Short Interest in Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Increases By 62.8%

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the July 31st total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of CMDXF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,174. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What are earnings reports?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.