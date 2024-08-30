Short Interest in Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Increases By 62.8%

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the July 31st total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMDXF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,174. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

