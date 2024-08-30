Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Grows By 21.7%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,900 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 31st total of 280,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.8 days.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

CVOSF traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. 11,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $12.00.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

About Coveo Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.