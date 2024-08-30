Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Drops By 27.0%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie raised CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

CSL Stock Performance

CSL Company Profile

Shares of CSLLY stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.28. 19,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,597. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $95.72.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

