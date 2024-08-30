Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Increases By 121.7%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the July 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of E-Home Household Service

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E-Home Household Service stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 2.51% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

E-Home Household Service stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. 7,595,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,915. E-Home Household Service has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $25.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

