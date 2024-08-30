Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Rises By 43.7%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,100 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the July 31st total of 1,934,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.0 days.
Evolution Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 3,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,162. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.
Evolution Mining Company Profile
