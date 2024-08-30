Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Declines By 19.4%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SKYY stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 64,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,810. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $98.50.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

