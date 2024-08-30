Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Increases By 136.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 64,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.36. 40,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,857. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $107.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.