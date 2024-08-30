Short Interest in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Increases By 120.3%

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHIGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading lowered their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

GHI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.33. 19,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,056. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $333.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 78.31%.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

Further Reading

