Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Declines By 66.7%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY remained flat at $39.46 during trading on Friday. 59 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.62. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $461.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.50 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

