Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Increases By 125.3%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the July 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of COMT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,712. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $941.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,955.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 146,751 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

