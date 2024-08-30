Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Rises By 157.7%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 157.7% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Iveda Solutions Trading Down 14.3 %
Iveda Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 6,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
