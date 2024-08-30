Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Rises By 123.7%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jiayin Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.31. 14,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,389. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22.

Jiayin Group Dividend Announcement

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $204.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. Jiayin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

