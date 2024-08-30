Short Interest in JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSAR) Rises By 175.0%

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
JVSPAC Acquisition Price Performance
JVSAR remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31. JVSPAC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.46.
JVSPAC Acquisition Company Profile
