Short Interest in JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSAR) Rises By 175.0%

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

JVSPAC Acquisition Price Performance

JVSAR remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31. JVSPAC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

JVSPAC Acquisition Company Profile

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

