Short Interest in LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Rises By 117.8%

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 117.8% from the July 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LiveWire Ergogenics Price Performance
LVVV stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 98,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,663. LiveWire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LiveWire Ergogenics
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.