Short Interest in LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Rises By 117.8%

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 117.8% from the July 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LiveWire Ergogenics Price Performance

LVVV stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 98,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,663. LiveWire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

