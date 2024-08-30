Short Interest in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Grows By 118.9%

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.50% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of ECOW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.44. 11,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,774. The company has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.6184 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

