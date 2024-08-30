Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Decreases By 18.7%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
PURE Bioscience Stock Down 10.0 %
Shares of PURE Bioscience stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 12,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,694. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.10. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.17.
PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.
PURE Bioscience Company Profile
PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.
