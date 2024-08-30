Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Drops By 20.4%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 773,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,025.5 days.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of RTNTF traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.60. 190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $94.30.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
