Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Drops By 20.4%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 773,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,025.5 days.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RTNTF traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.60. 190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

