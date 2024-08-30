Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Decreases By 20.0%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 0.5 %

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $69.37.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.