Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Decreases By 20.0%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 0.5 %
Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $69.37.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
