Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Increases By 101.0%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the July 31st total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HYSR remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,326,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,040,343. SunHydrogen has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020.

