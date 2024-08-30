Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Increases By 101.0%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the July 31st total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SunHydrogen Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HYSR remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,326,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,040,343. SunHydrogen has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SunHydrogen
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.