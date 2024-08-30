Short Interest in Themes Airlines ETF (NASDAQ:AIRL) Decreases By 50.0%

Themes Airlines ETF (NASDAQ:AIRL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Themes Airlines ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIRL opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $718,479.00, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.89. Themes Airlines ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

Themes Airlines ETF Company Profile

The Themes Airlines ETF (AIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Airlines index. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of the largest airline stocks from developed markets. Stocks are weighted based on market capitalization. AIRL was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

