Short Interest in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Declines By 48.2%

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WISE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.60. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,122. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a market cap of $20.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.86. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Get Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the period.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.